- Above is video of The New Day's Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods backstage at MetLife Stadium for tonight's WrestleMania 35 event, where Kofi will challenge WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Woods talks about how this is Kofi's time and how it's time to put in work because he's bringing the WWE Title home.

Kofi said he's just trying to enjoy the day. "Everyone keeps saying to try to enjoy it, so that's really what I'm trying to do at this point, just enjoy this whole day. And hopefully at the end of the day, things go the right way, but like Woods said, it's time. Been waiting for it for a long time, so I'm definitely ready," Kofi said.

- The latest run sheet for tonight's big WrestleMania 35 event has Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles opening the main card, according to @Wrestlevotes. As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be one of the announcers for Styles vs. Orton tonight. The WrestleMania main card is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET.

- The Undertaker is in New York City today but there's still no word on if he will be wrestling at WrestleMania 35. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long tweeted this photo with The Dead Man in Brooklyn today: