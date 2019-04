There are rumors of The Usos being moved to the RAW brand in tonight's WWE Superstar Shakeup edition of the show from Montreal, according to @Wrestlevotes.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso recently dropped the SmackDown Tag Team Titles to The Hardy Boys.

Stay tuned for more updates and rumors going into tonight's big RAW episode. The Shakeup will continue on tomorrow's SmackDown episode, also from Montreal.