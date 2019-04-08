Randy Orton took to Instagram after his loss to AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35 to apologize to fans for a bright light that was in the way for some fans at MetLife Stadium during his match. You can see a photo of the light below.

Orton wrote, "For the live crowd that saw this [emoji] tonight during my match at #WM #wrestlemania at Met Life Stadium tonight, I would like to apologize on behalf of @WWE for screwing up and shining a bright light in your eyes for 95% of our match. You missed a really great f--king match."

Below are some more photos of the light, which was turned off by the end of Orton's match:

@WrestlingInc is anyone asks, this is why the crowd is chanting to turn the lights off pic.twitter.com/oXMTQ2qbJ2 — Justin Cooper (@Jcooper770) April 7, 2019

How blind I was during the AJ v Orton match. There was a poor woman who was a production person I guess our section booed her. Chanted do her job, turn the light off(can't see s--t) amongst other things and this poor woman was tying to turn it off pic.twitter.com/nbiZ87HluF — Ron Breton (@WhatJahWanted) April 8, 2019

On a related note, fans were complaining about the obstructed views that they had due to the set. Many of the fans noted that they had paid full price and there was nothing on their tickets that indicated that they would have an obstructed view. For WWE events at outdoor stadiums, giant pillars are constructed to hold a roof over the ring, which always results in some obstructed views.

A fan named Andrew lashed out at WWE over his "#Awful" $644 seats at WrestleMania. Andrew tweeted a photo and video of his obstructed view, and asked how he was supposed to enjoy it.

He wrote, "What a f-cking joke @WWE I am tweeting you every day till I either get 1/2 my money back or free tickets to @WrestleMania in Tampa next year. @VinceMcMahon I'm looking at you. How am I supposed to enjoy this show???"

You can see some of the obstructed views below:

I know it looks cool on TV, but I do wish WWE would find a way to do something about this. My tickets were comp tonight, but for most people sitting around me, they paid a couple hundred bucks a seat to see this and watch on the screen instead. pic.twitter.com/FN5wkbmmz3 — Jared Moore (@MrJaredMoore) April 8, 2019

@WrestleMania Pillar blockage in section 318. No mention of obstructed view on my tickets. ?? pic.twitter.com/1f3jL5Al4s — hextal (@hextAL27) April 7, 2019

Much like previous outdoor shows. Seats that werent sold as obstructed view had support poles blocking a third of the ring. $320 tickets BTW. They need to stop with these outdoor shows! pic.twitter.com/5agFs09tHI — Paul Boron (@pboron88) April 8, 2019

@WWE #WrestleMania

Would have been nice to know about partial obstructed view when paying $300/ticket#failure pic.twitter.com/MGOFkpuAqT — Gritty is #NOTMYMASCOT (@gzig21) April 7, 2019