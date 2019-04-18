- Cathy Kelley recaps the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup in this new WWE Now video.

- WWE sent us the following today:

WWE® DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND STAMFORD, Conn., April 18, 2019 - WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company's regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be June 14, 2019 and the payment date will be June 25, 2019.

- Randy Orton is featured in Sony Crackle's new "SuperMansion" Earth Day special, "World War Tree." The special is streaming now and features the stop-motion stars of the show, voiced by Jillian Bell, Bryan Cranston and Keegan-Michael Key, against sentient trees that are striking back against mankind. Orton voices a "vengeful tree" in the group.

The "SuperMansion" Earth Day special was produced by Seth Green's Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the same team behind Camp WWE on the WWE Network and Robot Chicken. You can watch the special for free on SonyCrackle.com.

As seen below, Orton tweeted on the special and said getting into character as a tree was his toughest role yet: