- As seen above, WWE has released a rare clip featuring WWE Hall of Famers Ted DiBiase and Jake Roberts, from this week's Hidden Gem additions on the WWE Network. The match is from Mid-South Wrestling's Wrestlefest event on April 27, 1985 at Skelly Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The full upload on the WWE Network runs for close to 2 hours.

- WWE UK Champion WALTER will face Jordan Devlin in a non-title match on next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. This will be WALTER's first match since winning the title from Pete Dunne at NXT "Takeover: New York" during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

- Today marks 17 years since Randy Orton made his WWE debut on the April 25, 2002 edition of WWE SmackDown. He defeated Holly in an upset. Orton had wrestled Tommy Dreamer in a losing effort at the WrestleMania 18 Axxess event a few weeks earlier, but the match with Holly was his official debut on TV. WWE tweeted this video from Orton's debut on SmackDown: