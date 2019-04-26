Reby Hardy shared today on Twitter about a cringy moment that happened to her while she was at the red carpet event for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony with her husband WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy.

In several tweets, Hardy explained what happened that made her cringe. It all started when an interviewer turned to her husband and asked if he was sexually attracted to her because she looked like his brother, Jeff. Supposedly the interviewer asked that question because Reby's hair was colored green and purple.

She explained it in one of her tweets: "So now I have no choice but to smile & nod through an interview with the man who just inquired if my husband was only sexually attracted to me because (presumably ?!) my hair reminded him of his REAL LIFE BLOOD BROTHER from like 10 years ago."

Hardy ended her series of tweets by saying that it was her WrestleMania moment and the reason why she'll never wear green and purple hair again.

