- WWE uploaded the video above looking at Glenn "Kane" Jacobs' transition from WWE Superstar to Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Regarding leaving the ring for his new job, Kane noted, "All good things must come to an end at some point."

After winning the election last August, Kane returned to action at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia last November, teaming with The Undertaker in a losing effort to Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Although it appeared that Jacobs had retired with that match, he hinted at possibly wrestling again.

"There's a saying in WWE to never say never," Kane said. "I love to perform. That last match as the Brothers Of Destruction against D-Generation X, two legendary teams, two mythical teams. It didn't turn out like Undertaker and I wanted it to turn out. So never say never, maybe I'll get back out there at some point."

- Renee Young got some new ink on her back this weekend. The RAW commentator shared the photo below of her new rose tattoo:

Owen Wong contributed to this article.