It's been a rough eight-month stretch for Darren Till, as the former UFC title contender has lost two bouts and now is facing charges in a foreign country.

According to a report by Spanish outlet ElDia.es, Till and four others were arrested in Tenerife, Spain for wrecking a hotel and stealing a taxi. The report states the men damaged furniture and emptied fire extinguishers before heading off for another hotel.

Till and company were denied new rooms in El Duque and were later stopped with the stolen taxi by National Police in La Caleta. The arrests happened late last week and the names of those with Till have yet to be made public.

Till lost for the first time last September when he was submitted in the second round by then-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. This past March, he suffered a second round knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal in England, dropping his record to 17-2-1 overall.