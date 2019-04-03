- Above is another entry from Triple H's Road to WrestleMania 35 video series, featuring more backstage footage from Monday's RAW in Washington, DC, the hometown of Batista. Triple H reflects on being there for last year's SmackDown 1000 episode and meeting Batista before the Evolution reunion. They also show footage of his meeting with Batista last October. Triple H and Batista will do battle on Sunday in the No Holds Barred match with Triple H's career on the line.

- WWE stock was up 1.89% today, closing at $89.10 per share. Today's high was $89.38 and the low was $87.18.

- Rey Mysterio took to Instagram and posted his first public comments on the legitimate ankle injury suffered during Monday's RAW main event with Baron Corbin.

Rey, who is still scheduled to challenge WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, wrote, "Suffered an injury on my right ankle this past Monday night on Raw against @baroncorbinwwe Praying to be ready for Mania this Sunday!"

Rey also included this video that apparently shows when he suffered the injury: