- We noted before how WWE cameras were following Kofi Kingston around New York City for a future WWE 24 special. As seen above, they are also filming him for his WrestleMania 35 Diary as he prepares to challenge WWE Champion Daniel Bryan tomorrow. This video shows Kofi training for the biggest match of his career.

- Rey Mysterio's WrestleMania 35 status is no longer up in the air, according to F4Wonline.com. Mysterio suffered an ankle injury on Monday's RAW but he's now confirmed to challenge WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe tomorrow.

- Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate new WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano after the win over Adam Cole at "Takeover: New York" last night.

He wrote, "Johnny #NXTTakeOver is now officially Johnny Champion. Congratulations to the NEW @WWENXT Champion, @JohnnyGargano! #WeAreNXT"

Triple H tweeted this post-Takeover photo with Gargano and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels: