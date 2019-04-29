As noted, a local advertisement in the Connecticut area lists Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Cesaro, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Andrade and Lars Sullivan for the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

It should be noted that Mysterio is scheduled to appear at the Motor City Comic Con in Detroit, MI on the Saturday and Sunday of MITB weekend. Tickets are $50 for autographs and $60 for photo-ops. (H/T to @Wrestlevotes.)

Unless WWE pulls Mysterio from the signing at the last minute, he will not be in the match at the pay-per-view.

WWE will officially announce the participants for the men's and the women's MITB matches on tonight's RAW during a special MITB edition of "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss.

The 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on May 19 from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.