- WWE posted this video of Triple H honoring Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Billy Gunn and BG James with custom DX Hall of Fame cufflinks before their WWE Hall of Fame induction in Brooklyn last night.

- Below is a new WWE Top 10 video featuring shocking WrestleMania returns:

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter today and said his daughter, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, is no longer his daughter as he is her dad. The Nature Boy said all of his accolades are diminished by The Queen's accomplishments. Charlotte will headline WrestleMania 35 tonight with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in a "Winner Takes All" Triple Threat.

Flair wrote, "It's Official, Charlotte Is No Longer Ric Flair's Daughter. I Am Charlotte Flair's Dad! All The Accolades That Have Come My Way Over Time Are Diminished By Her Accomplishments Now! I Am So Proud Of You Charlotte. @MsCharlotteWWE"

He continued, "Today, History Will Be Made And The Queen Will Take Her Rightful Place With @BeckyLynchWWE And @RondaRousey As The First Women To Ever Main Event WrestleMania!"

You can see both tweets below: