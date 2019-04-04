- As noted, a new WWE Chronicle special on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will premiere on the WWE Network after Friday's WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" event goes off the air. Above is a preview for the episode.

- WWE cameras are following Kofi Kingston around New York City and New Jersey this week, according to PWInsider. They are filming for a future WWE 24 special as Kofi prepares to challenge WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

- We noted before how there was a bronze statue reveal for WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper during tonight's WrestleMania 35 Axxess session in Brooklyn. Below is video from the reveal ceremony, featuring Piper's family along with WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Brutus Beefcake and Ricky Steamboat, among others. The WWE website noted that a few hundred fans were also present for the reveal.