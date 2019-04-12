- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Shane Strickland and Darby Allin from DEFY Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Ring of Honor announced its next PPV, Best in the World, will take place in Baltimore, Maryland on June 28 at the UMBC Event Center at 8 pm ET. There will be a TV taping the next night at the 2300 Arena. Tickets for both shows go on sale on April 17 at 10 am ET for HonorClub members, and on April 19 at 10 am ET for the general public.

- ROH Women of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein threw out the first pitch for yesterday's Cincinnati Reds game. Klein defeated Mayu Iwatani at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard to win the women's title for a second time.