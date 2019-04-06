Highlights are shown of the formation of Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King) and their feud with The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia).

Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman and Dalton Castle check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Lifeblood's Mark Haskins makes his entrance. Rush makes his entrance.

Mark Haskins vs. Rush

They lock up. Rush pushes Haskins to the ropes. They exchange waist-locks. They exchange strikes. Rush eventually hits a German Suplex on Haskins. Rush gets Haskins up in a fireman's Carry position. Rush hits a Cutter on Haskins. Rush pins Haskins for a two count. Rush kicks Haskins in the corner. Haskins locks in an arm-bar on Rush. Rush reverses it into a cross-face on Haskins. Haskins gets out of it and goes for a triangle choke, Rush hits a Buckle Bomb on Haskins. Rush pins Haskins for a two count. Haskins connects with a knee strike to Rush. Haskins hits a Driver on Rush.

Haskins pins Rush for a two count. Haskins hits a Pump Kick on Rush. Haskins hits a Spinning DDT on Rush. Haskins and Rush kick each other at the same time. Haskins runs towards Rush, Rush hits a Modified Suplex to send Haskins in to the corner. Rush hits a Running Stomp on Haskins in the corner. Rush pins Haskins for the win.

Winner: Rush

Haskins attempts to shake the hand of Rush. Rush teases shaking the hand of Haskins before exiting the ring. Castle and Rush have a brief standoff at ringside.

The Four Corner Survival Match is hyped for G1 Supercard featuring The Briscoes (Mark & Jay), Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King), Guerrillas Of Destiny (Toma Tonga & Tonga Loa) and Evil & Sanada competing for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles and the ROH Tag-Team Titles.

Highlights are shown of the recent verbal confrontation between ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, Matt Taven and Marty Scurll - showing how their Ladder Match at G1 Supercard was set up.

The G1 Supercard show is hyped.

Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King) and the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) make their entrances.

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match:

The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) (c) vs. Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King)

Both teams brawl as the bell rings. PCO sends O'Ryan out of the ring as King sends Marseglia out. Taven and Scurll exchange chops. Taven sends Scurll out of the ring. The teams continue to brawl at ringside. PCO eventually catches Marseglia during a Suicide Dive attempt. PCO drives Marseglia into the apron. Taven dives over the top rope to take down PCO at ringside. Taven sends PCO into the ring. PCO hits a Senton through the ropes on Taven at ringside heading into a commercial break.

PCO rolls O'Ryan into the ring following the commercial break. O'Ryan strikes PCO while he is on the apron. Marseglia powerbombs PCO on the entrance ramp. Scurll rolls O'Ryan up for a two count. Marseglia holds Scurll for O'Ryan to strike him. Scurll moves out of the way, causing O'Ryan to strike Marseglia. Scurll locks in the Chicken-Wing submission on O'Ryan. King prevents Taven from breaking the submission. O'Ryan taps out.

Winners: Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King)

A video package hyping G1 Supercard is shown as the show comes to a close.