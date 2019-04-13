Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors & Alex Coughlin make their entrance. Dalton Castle & The Boys make their entrance.

Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors & Alex Coughlin vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

Castle and Connors start the match. The Boys want to be tagged right after the bell. Castle tags in one of The Boys. Connors tackles The Boy before backing him into the corner. Castle tags back in. Castle takes Connors to the mat with a waist-lock. Connors and Coughlin eventually hit a Flap Jack on Castle. Fredericks splashes one of The Boys in the corner, before Connors connects with a Pounce on him.

Fredericks sends The Boy into a chop from Coughlin. Fredericks locks in a Full Boston Crab on The Boy. Castle sends Coughlin out of the ring. Castle and Fredericks exchange chops and slaps to the chest. Castle clotheslines Fredericks. Connors sends Castle out of the ring. Castle pulls Connors out of the ring and strikes him. The referee prevents Castle from getting in the ring as The Boys switch places. The Boy rolls Fredericks up for the win.

Winners: Dalton Castle & The Boys

The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser) are shown drinking beer backstage.

Honor Club is hyped.

The Voros Twins (Chris & Patrick) and The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser) make their entrances.

The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser) vs. The Voros Twins (Chris & Patrick)

Bruiser clotheslines Chris. Bruiser strikes Chris. Bruiser gets Chris up in a Suplex position before throwing him to the mat. Milonas eventually splashes Chris & Patrick in the corner. Milonas slams both Voros brothers to the mat. Bruiser is tagged in. Bruiser sends Chris out of the ring. Bruiser holds Patrick for Milonas to hit a Leg Drop from off the second rope on him. Bruiser pins Patrick for the win.

Winners: The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser)

A video package is shown highlighting the feud between Silas Young and Jonathan Gresham.

Silas Young and Jonathan Gresham make their entrances.

Silas Young vs. Jonathan Gresham

They lock up. Young backs Gresham to the ropes. Young takes Gresham to the mat with a headlock takeover. Gresham locks in a headlock, Young takes his thumb to Gresham's. Gresham takes his thumb to Young's eye. The referee separates them. Gresham and Young eventually exchange forearm strikes. Gresham connects with an Ensiguri to Young. Gresham hits a German Suplex on Young.

Gresham hits the ropes and connects with a running forearm strike to Young. Gresham pins Young for a two count. Gresham hits another running forearm strike on Young before pinning him for another two count. Young connects with a boot to Gresham. Gresham hits another German Suplex on Young. Gresham hits a third running forearm strike on Young. Gresham pins Young for another two count. Gresham hits a Moonsault from the second rope on Young. Young rolls out of the ring. Gresham hits a Senton through the ropes on Young.

Gresham rolls Young back into the ring. Gresham hits a Shooting Star Press from off the top turnbuckle on Young. Gresham pins Young for a two count. Young is busted open. Gresham locks in an ankle lock. Young rolls through, sending Gresham into the referee. Young hits a low blow on Gresham. Young rolls Gresham up for the win.

Winner: Silas Young

