The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) are shown backstage. Jay complains about having to qualify for the Crockett Cup. Jay says that they feel disrespected. Jay talks about being 10-time Tag Team Champions. The Briscoes will face Willie Mack & Jeff Cobb in a Crockett Cup Qualifying Match tonight.

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Shane Taylor and Luchasaurus make their entrances.

Shane Taylor vs. Luchasaurus

They lock up. Luchasaurus kicks Taylor. Taylor strikes Luchasaurus. Taylor slaps the chest of Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus connects with a series of kicks to Taylor. Taylor dumps Luchasaurus over the top rope to the apron. Taylor brings Luchasaurus back in the ring with a Cutter. Taylor eventually clotheslines Luchasaurus and pins him for a two count. Luchasaurus connects with a spin-kick on Taylor. Luchasaurus hits a chokeslam on Taylor. Luchasaurus goes for a Standing Moonsault, Taylor gets his knees up. Taylor hits a Judo Throw on Luchasaurus. Taylor connect with a knee strike before hitting his Greeting From 216 finisher on Luchasaurus. Taylor pins Luchasaurus for the win.

Winner: Shane Taylor

Silas Young is shown backstage. Young starts his match with Jonathan Gresham last week. Gresham confronts Young and talks about Young not being able to defeat him in a fair one on one match. Young and Gresham are separated by security.

Tenille Dashwood joins the commentary team. Dashwood talks about finally being cleared for action. Katie Forbes & Mazzerati make their entrance. Sumie Sakai & Mayu Iwatani make their entrance.

Katie Forbes & Mazzerati vs. Sumie Sakai & Mayu Iwatani

Mazzerati slaps Iwatani. Iwatani kicks Mazzerati. Iwatani hits a springboard arm-drag on Mazzerati. Iwatani eventually hits a Northern Lights Suplex on Mazzerati. Sakai is tagged in. Iwatani hits a missile dropkick from off the turnbuckle on Mazzerati. Sakai hits a cross-body from off the top rope on Mazzerati. Sakai pins Mazzerati for a two count. Forbes comes into the ring and kicks Sakai. Mazzerati sends Iwatani into Sakai. Forbes gets both Iwatani & Sakai up into a Fireman's Carry position. Forbes hits a double Samoan Drop on Iwatani & Sakai. Iwatani superkicks Forbes. Iwatani connects with a kick to Mazzerati. Sakai hits her Smash-Mouse finisher in Mazzerati. Sakai pins Mazzerati for the win.

Winners: Sumie Sakai & Mayu Iwatani

PJ Black's match with Bandido is hyped for next week.

NWA National Champion Willie Mack and ROH Television Champion Jeff Cobb make their entrances. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has joined the commentary team. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrance.

Crockett Cup Qualifying Match:

Jeff Cobb & Willie Mack vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

Mack and Mark lock up. Mark backs Mack into the corner. Mack and Mark exchange chops. Mark drive his hip into Mack. Mark locks in a headlock, Mack reverses it into a headlock of his own. Mark sends Mack to the ropes. Mack hits a shoulder block on Mark. Mark eventually gets Mack up in a powerbomb position, with Jay's assistance. Cobb comes into the ring and connects with an uppercut to Jay. Mack gets out of it. Mack hits a Stunner on Mark, which sends him into a German Suplex by Cobb. Mack hits a Frog Splash from off the top turnbuckle on Mark.

Mack pins Mark for a two count. Mark sends Cobb out of the ring. Jay connects with a boot to Cobb at ringside. Mark and Mack exchange slaps to the chest in the ring. Mack connects with a boot to Mark. Jay comes into the ring and hits a Hurricanrana on Mack. Jay hits a Jay-Driller on Mack. Mark goes to the top rope. Mark hits his Froggy-bow finisher on Mack. Mark pins Mack for the win.

Winners: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.