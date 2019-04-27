Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Kenny King and Lifeblood's Tracy Williams make their entrances.

Kenny King vs. Tracy Williams

They lock up. Williams hits a snapmare on King. Williams locks in a headlock on King. King backs Williams to the corner. They lock up again. They exchange wrist-locks. Williams takes King to the mat with a waist-lock. King and Williams eventually exchange chops. King kicks and strikes Williams. Williams ducks a clothesline attempt by King. King gets Williams up in a Fireman's Carry position.

King goes for the Royal Flush, Williams reverses it into a roll up for a two count. Williams clotheslines King. Williams hits a Fisherman Buster on King. Williams pins King for another two count. Williams goes for a cross-body, King catches him and rolls through. King hits his Royal Flush finisher on Williams. King pins Williams for the win.

Winner: Kenny King

A video package is shown hyping tonight's match between Bandido and PJ Black.

Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) and The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser) make their entrances.

Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) vs. The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser)

Thornstowe kicks Milonas. Thornstowe locks in a headlock on Milonas. Milonas sends Thornstowe to the ropes. Milonas hits a shoulder block on Thornstowe. Milonas eventually clotheslines Thornstowe. Milonas splashes Luster in the corner. Bruiser is tagged in. Bruiser clotheslines Luster out of the ring. Bruiser holds Thornstowe for Milonas to hit a Leg Drop from off the second rope on him. Bruiser pins Thornstowe for the win.

Winners: The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser)

PJ Black and Bandido make their entrances.

PJ Black vs. Bandido

They lock up. They exchange wrist-locks. Black hits a snapmare on Bandido. Black eventually hits a double stomp from off the top rope on Bandido. Black pins Bandido for a two count. Black runs towards Bandido, Bandido catches him and sets him on the top turnbuckle. Bandido kicks Black in the face. Bandido hits a Spanish Fly from off the top turnbuckle. Bandido pins Black for a two count.

Bandido goes for a Moonsault from off the top rope, Black gets his feet up. Black goes for a Moonsault from off the top rope, Bandido rolls out of the way. Black runs towards Bandido, Bandido catches him. Bandido drops Black into a knee strike. Bandido hits his 21-Plex finisher on Black. Bandido pins Black for the win.

Winner: Bandido

Bandido and PJ Black shake hands after the match.

Tenille Dashwood is shown backstage on the ground, having been put through a table. Bully Ray shows up and questions why bad things always seem to happen to good people. Bully implies that he was the one who took her out for six months. Bully says he will tell Lifeblood that she says goodbye as the show comes to a close.