Ring of Honor's event Master of the Craft was tonight at EXPRESS LIVE! in Columbus, Ohio with Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, and Brody King) retaining the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles against The Kingdom (ROH World Champion Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) in the main event.

Below are the full results:

* ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated Rhett Titus

* Jenny Rose defeated Holidead

* The Briscoes, Shane Taylor, and Silas Young defeated The Bouncers and Coast to Coast

* Rush defeated Soberano Jr

* Bandido defeated Caristico, PJ Black, and Flip Gordon (Four Corner Survival Match)

* Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal defeated Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams (30 Minute Iron Man Tag Team Match)

* Colt Cabana defeated NWA Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis via DQ (NWA Heavyweight Championship Match)

* Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, and Brody King) defeated The Kingdom (ROH World Champion Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match)