Ring of Honor's event Master of the Craft was tonight at EXPRESS LIVE! in Columbus, Ohio with Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, and Brody King) retaining the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles against The Kingdom (ROH World Champion Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) in the main event.
Below are the full results:
* ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated Rhett Titus
* Jenny Rose defeated Holidead
* The Briscoes, Shane Taylor, and Silas Young defeated The Bouncers and Coast to Coast
* Rush defeated Soberano Jr
* Bandido defeated Caristico, PJ Black, and Flip Gordon (Four Corner Survival Match)
* Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal defeated Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams (30 Minute Iron Man Tag Team Match)
* Colt Cabana defeated NWA Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis via DQ (NWA Heavyweight Championship Match)
* Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, and Brody King) defeated The Kingdom (ROH World Champion Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match)
