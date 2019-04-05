ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard will take place tomorrow (4/6) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Join us for live coverage beginning at 6:30 pm ET for the Pre-Show, the main card will start at 7:30 pm ET.

The Pre-Show airs for free on ROH's Facebook Live, FITE, NJPW World, and Traditional PPV.

The card will feature IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada, and ROH World Champion Jay Lethal vs. Matt Taven vs. Marty Scurll in a Ladder Match. The main card is available for subscribers to NJPW World and ROH HonorClub, and will also be shown live on FITE and traditional PPV for $39.99.

Below is the full card for tomorrow's show.

IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada

ROH World Championship (Ladder Match)

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven

IWGP Intercontinental Champion

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi

Title vs. Title Match

NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb

Winner Takes All Tag Title Match

ROH World Tag Team Champions PCO and Brody King vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny vs. EVIL and SANADA vs. The Briscoes

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Bandido

RPW British Heavyweight Championship

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

ROH Women of Honor World Champion

Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. Kelly Klein

New York City Street Fight

Bully Ray vs. Juice Robinson

Dalton Castle vs. Rush

Honor Rumble (Pre-Show)

Kenny King, PJ Black, The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas), Cheeseburger, Jushin Liger, Rhett Titus, LSG, Shaheem Ali

Pre-Show

Kagetsu, Jenny Rose, and Hazuki vs. Hana Kimura, Stella Grey, and Sumie Sakai