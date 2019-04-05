ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard will take place tomorrow (4/6) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Join us for live coverage beginning at 6:30 pm ET for the Pre-Show, the main card will start at 7:30 pm ET.
The Pre-Show airs for free on ROH's Facebook Live, FITE, NJPW World, and Traditional PPV.
The card will feature IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada, and ROH World Champion Jay Lethal vs. Matt Taven vs. Marty Scurll in a Ladder Match. The main card is available for subscribers to NJPW World and ROH HonorClub, and will also be shown live on FITE and traditional PPV for $39.99.
Below is the full card for tomorrow's show.
IWGP Heavyweight Championship
Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada
ROH World Championship (Ladder Match)
Jay Lethal (c) vs. Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven
IWGP Intercontinental Champion
Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
Title vs. Title Match
NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb
Winner Takes All Tag Title Match
ROH World Tag Team Champions PCO and Brody King vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny vs. EVIL and SANADA vs. The Briscoes
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship
Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Bandido
RPW British Heavyweight Championship
Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
ROH Women of Honor World Champion
Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. Kelly Klein
New York City Street Fight
Bully Ray vs. Juice Robinson
Dalton Castle vs. Rush
Honor Rumble (Pre-Show)
Kenny King, PJ Black, The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas), Cheeseburger, Jushin Liger, Rhett Titus, LSG, Shaheem Ali
Pre-Show
Kagetsu, Jenny Rose, and Hazuki vs. Hana Kimura, Stella Grey, and Sumie Sakai