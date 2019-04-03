- Above, ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, Marty Scurll, and Matt Taven talk about their upcoming ROH Ladder Match at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden. Be sure to join our live coverage, beginning at 6:30 pm ET on Saturday.

- SiriusXM's Busted Open will celebrate the show's 10th anniversary and preview WrestleMania 35 during a special live broadcast on Saturday, April 6 on the SiriusXM Fight Nation channel. The Busted Open 10th anniversary celebration and WrestleMania 35 preview show will be hosted by WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray, as well as SiriusXM's Dave LaGreca, in front of an audience of SiriusXM subscribers and guests at Habanero Blues in New York City on Saturday, April 6 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm ET. Special guests expected to attend the celebration include WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Eric Bischoff, actor and former WCW Heavyweight Champion David Arquette, comedian Dan Soder, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, former Ring of Honor World Champion Dalton Castle, veteran professional wrestler Sami Callihan, former NFL player and WWE commentator Pat McAfee, and Skid Row Guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo.

On Sunday, April 7, the Busted Open WrestleMania 35 preview show will re-air from 5:00 – 7:00 pm ET, and Tommy Dreamer and Ryan McKinnell will host a live Post-Show from 11:00 pm – 1:00 am ET following the event's conclusion.

- ROH announced the launch of its new developmental system, signing Moses Maddox and Jasper Kaun to three-year deals, becoming the first two ROH developmental talents. The two had previously trained with MCW Pro Wrestling in Maryland, an affiliate of ROH. The next combine will be at the ROH Dojo in Batlimore on May 4 and 5.