WWE has announced two segments and a match for this Tuesday's SmackDown. First up, WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte will have their first face-to-face since the "Winner Take All" match at WrestleMania 35.

Last week, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Kevin Owens defeated Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro in the show's main event. This week, Kingston (with Woods and Owens) will take on Nakamura (with Rusev and Lana) in singles competition.

Finally, thanks to the Superstar Shake-Up, Roman Reigns is now on the SmackDown roster. At the end of last week's show, Vince McMahon introduced Elias as the biggest acquisition in SmackDown history, but Reigns emerged from the back to announce his arrival and give Vince a Superman Punch. This week, WWE is questioning if Reigns will be fired after what he did to Vince.