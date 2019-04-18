- As seen above, The Rock has released the second official trailer for his Hobbs & Shaw movie. The film features Roman Reigns and will hit theaters on August 2. Reigns can be seen in the trailer, shortly after the 2:00 mark.

- Former WWE veteran The Brooklyn Brawler turns 58 years old today while former WWE NXT talent Zahra Schreiber turns 32.

- As noted, this week's WWE 205 Live episode saw Cedric Alexander say farewell to the brand as he was moved to RAW in the Superstar Shakeup. He lost the main event to Oney Lorcan. Cedric took to Twitter today to thank the brand.

He wrote, "#Thankyou205Live Being apart of the Cruiserweight division will always have a special place in my heart. Some of my greatest accomplishments are because of the opportunities that @WWE205Live presented to me. I'm excited for the move to #RAW and new goals I can achieve! #TheSoul"

You can see Cedric's full tweet below: