- The encore presentation of part 2 of the WWE Chronicle episode for Roman Reigns will air on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. Above is a clip from the special with Reigns looking back to when The Shield reunited to defeat Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley at the March 10 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Reigns said it was one of the most special moments of his wrestling career.

"It was a sense of victory, and I'm not talking about the six man tag match," Reigns said of the six-man match taking place after his return from battling leukemia. "To be with the ones I love, doing what I love, for the people I love. It was one of the most special moments of my wresting career. I mean, we always do the fist thing and that's kind of an iconic Shield thing, but when the moments are really, really special and they're really good, you'll see us hugging after. And I feel like that might have been one of the first times we actually did it on WWE television, it's ind of always a backstage thing. So, that was very real."

- WWE stock was up 1.20% today, closing at $97.25 per share. Today's high was $97.96 and the low was $94.98.

- WWE NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream, Xia Li, Kacy Catanzaro and Bianca Belair are featured on the latest issue of Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal. The issue included a story on how WWE develops talent and stories. You can see the cover below: