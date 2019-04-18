- As noted, last night's WWE NXT episode saw NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream retain his title over Buddy Murphy, who went to the SmackDown roster from 205 Live in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup. This match was made after Dream took social media shots at Murphy for losing the WWE Cruiserweight Title to Tony Nese at WrestleMania 35. This was only Dream's second title defense on TV. His first came at "Takeover: New York" when he defeat Matt Riddle earlier this month.

Above is video of Cathy Kelley talking to Dream about Murphy, asking if he regrets poking at Murphy for losing the Cruiserweight Title. Dream, who was challenged by Dominik Dijakovic on last night's episode, said he has no regrets.

"Regret? Regret isn't for a man like The Dream," Velveteen said. "The Dream represents North America because The Dream is your NXT North American Champion. Could the Statue of Dream really regret anything? Do the great people and ancestors of this country regret the struggle that it took to get them where they stand today? And the last time The Dream checked, he stands here NXT North American Champion. So, regret... The Dream has none. You know who do and who might and who will have regrets? Men like Buddy Murphy, men like Matt Riddle, men like that call The Dream's name without reason. You know who you are. You know who you are. Anymore questions for the NXT North American Champion? Nope. Well, just like this interview, Dream over."

For those who missed it, below is video from the Murphy vs. Dream match that aired last night.

- WWE stock was up 0.62% today, closing at $96.71 per share. Today's high was $97.15 and the low was $95.04.

- Below is backstage video of Roman Reigns, Oney Lorcan and Ali showing respect to Cedric Alexander after his WWE 205 Live farewell on Tuesday's episode. Cedric lost to Lorcan in the main event and then said goodbye to the brand as he was sent to RAW in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup. Reigns can be seen warming up for his dark main event with Randy Orton, which ended without a winner being announced.