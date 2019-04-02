- Mickie James has released her new "I Don't Give A" country music single, available now where you stream your music online. Mickie talks about the new single in this backstage video from last night's RAW in Washington, DC.

- "Love Runs Out" by OneRepublic has been announced as another WrestleMania 35 theme song. "Work (WrestleMania Mix)" by Chris Classic was previously announced as a theme song for the biggest show of the year.

- As noted, last night's WWE RAW saw Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey do an arrest angle where all three of them were arrested, taken to a local precinct and then released ahead of their WrestleMania 35 "Winner Takes All" main event on Sunday. The three were "arrested" after putting hands on security guards and police officers during a brawl.

As seen below, Rousey took to Instagram and shared a mugshot photo from the storyline after RAW went off the air. She wrote, "Just got out of jail, and all I got was this same lame mugshot @beckylynchwwe got from Atlanta"