Former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey posted the video above on her YouTube channel discussing her WWE future following WrestleMania.

As we previously reported, Rousey was injured during the WrestleMania main event where she lost the RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match also involving Charlotte Flair. Rousey noted that she recently underwent surgery on her right pinky. She said that she had two pins inserted into her hand and that she will be wearing a cast for four weeks. After that, she will be going on a vacation with husband Travis Browne around the world. She said that they will be enjoying themselves until they "are with child."

Rousey revealed that she suffered the injury during the WrestleMania main event when she threw over the table and "came in a little hot."

Rousey is not advertised for any WWE shows going forward, although she is signed to a multi-year deal with the company. Rousey revealed that she originally had only planned to stay with WWE until last November and then go off to start a family. She said that plans changed after it became a possibility that WrestleMania would be headlined by a women's match.

"Originally we approached them, or I approached them, I thought I'd only be able to wrestle from WrestleMania until November because we already wanted to start a family," Rousey said. "We came to the WWE as, 'Hey, before we have a baby, I just want to come do this for a couple of months because it's something I always wanted to do.' It just kind of snowballed. Instead of being like a small detour in my life, it became my whole life for an entire year and I completely fell in love with it.

"As time went on, we were kind of playing it by ear, I loved it so much and I ended up getting the title. When it became a real possibility that women could be the main event of WrestleMania if I stuck around, I decided to stick around. We decided that after WrestleMania, me and my amazing husband would go off and start trying to start our family."

Rousey is leaving her WWE future open. She said that she's not sure if she will return or not once she has a child because she has no idea how she'll feel until then.

"As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first," Rousey said. "I don't know what it's like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like, 'f--k everything, I don't care about anything else other than this baby' and you'll never see me again. Or I could be like my mom, she trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth, which was unbelievable. I don't think I'm going to try and aspire to her level. But I'm just saying, you never know

"I don't want to make any promises about the future when I don't know how I'm gonna feel in the future. So thank you everyone for your support, I had the most amazing time this year! I am also looking forward to a little bit of a rest and some mommy - daddy time."