- As noted, Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan to capture the WWE Title at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday. Above is video from Kofi's official championship photoshoot, also featuring Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day.

- Ronda Rousey held the RAW Women's Title for 231 days, giving her the longest single reign in the history of that title, according to the WWE Stars page. Since Rousey's debut at WrestleMania 34 in 2018, Rousey was champion for 63% of her WWE career. As noted, Becky Lynch won the "Winner Takes All" WrestleMania 35 main Charlotte Flair.

- WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe quickly retained his title over Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 35. Joe took to Twitter after the match and wrote, "I'll run you and your crew. #andSTILL The Champion of The United States of America ???? #WRESTLEMANIA"

You can see Joe's tweet below:

I'll run you and your crew. #andSTILL The Champion of The United States of America ???? #WRESTLEMANIA — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) April 8, 2019

