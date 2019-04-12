- Above is a new clip from this week's Hidden Gem addition on the WWE Network, featuring a never-before-seen match between the mystical Tom Magee and WWE Hall of Famer "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase. The match took place at the Wrestling Challenge tapings on December 7, 1988. The full upload on the WWE Network runs almost 10 minutes.

- There's a lot of talk on social media today about how Sasha Banks is no longer following the official Twitter accounts for WWE and Vince McMahon, and that she is now following the official accounts for AEW, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. We can confirm that Sasha is not following WWE or Vince, but we can't confirm that she was following them before today. We also can't confirm if she was following the AEW accounts before today, but they do appear to be some of her more recent follows.

As noted, there's speculation on Sasha's WWE future after it was reported that she tried to quit WWE during WrestleMania 35 Weekend because she felt "blindsided" by the decision to have The IIconics take the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles from she and Bayley at the biggest show of the year. It was reported that Banks is being given some time to think things over before making a decision on her future. You can read our full report on why Banks was unhappy at this link.

- WWE 205 Live Superstar Humberto Carrillo asked his girlfriend Tania Ramirez to marry him during WrestleMania 35 Weekend in New York City and she said yes. You can see their Instagram posts below along with WWE's congratulatory announcement: