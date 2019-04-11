- Above is a promo for new WWE Network content coming soon, including the WWE 365 special on Alexa Bliss and WWE 24 specials on Batista, WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant plus RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

- The dark match before Wednesday's WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Reina Gonzalez defeat Lacey Lane. According to our correspondent, Will Henderson (@willh94), Gonzalez won with what was essentially a Tour of the Islands and a big running clothesline for the pin.

- Sasha Banks is currently on vacation with her partner Mikaze, Kalisto and his wife, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. It looks like some of the other WWE talents are on post-WrestleMania 35 vacations this week as well. Former WWE ring announcer Dasha Fuentes, who was released just a few days ago, also indicated that she was headed to the Dominican Republic for a vacation.

Sasha revealed on her Instagram Story earlier today that the group was relaxing at Scape Park in Punta Cana. We noted earlier in the week how Sasha backed out of her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, just hours before the show was taped, citing "personal reasons" on her Twitter announcement. The late cancellation didn't sit well with the show, but Williams noted to viewers the next day that Banks had a family emergency, and she wished her well. Based on other social media posts, it looks like Banks and her group started traveling to the Dominican Republic on the same day she was scheduled for The Wendy Williams Show.

Below is a photo of Banks, Kalisto and their significant others at Scape Park today: