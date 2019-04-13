- The video above is about NXT stars Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae and their journey to WrestleMania 35. The video shows their reactions as their NXT coaches tell them they will be competing in the Women's Battle Royal.

- KUSHIDA took a photo of the Sanford Civic Center and wrote: "It's time to go to work." He recently made his in-ring TV debut at this week's NXT tapings from Full Sail University. The former NJPW star wrestled Kassius Ohno. KUSHIDA signed with NXT during WrestleMania 35 Weekend in New York City.

Below is his Twitter post:

- There has been a lot going around about Sasha Banks lately from speculation that she's joining AEW and reports of her and Bayley upset over losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles last Sunday at WrestleMania 35. Well, Banks just took to Instagram to share a happy photo of her and Bayley with the new champions, The IIconics.

Sasha Banks simply captioned the photo, "#womenswrestling." You can see her Instagram post below: