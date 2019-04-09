Sasha Banks was scheduled to appear on The Wendy Williams Show today, however her appearance was cancelled. Banks took to Twitter to explain that her appearance was nixed due to "personal reasons" while using #IfYouOnlyKnew.

"Due to personal reasons, I had to pull out of my appearance today on @WendyWilliams," Banks wrote. "Sorry to everyone who was looking forward to it. Hopefully the opportunity will be there again later. #IfYouOnlyKnew"

Banks and Bayley, the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, lost their titles to the IIConics at WrestleMania this past Sunday. It was announced on Monday that Alexa Bliss would be wrestling her first match since January on RAW later that evening against either Banks or Bayley. Bliss ended up facing and defeating Bayley, while Banks never appeared on the show. During the show, Banks posted this cryptic message on Twitter:

There is something about the way life happens today that makes it hard to look ahead. There are things that make it difficult to laugh; difficult to live the way you want. There are things that make it almost impossible to trust where you are, or to believe in where you want to be. You look around and life is happening way too fast. Sometimes it feels like the moments are gone. Everything happens all at once and right away. We're marching towards a destiny we cannot understand, towards the kingdom of convenient. Then one day you look up and you can't find the meaning. Your crisis of purpose and passion is acting up, but they tell you that that's suppose to be normal. Well... I don't want normal, I want magic; cause that's the place that feels like home to me. That's the place where I remember what dreams look like, where meaning is effortless, and purpose is simple. That's the place where love still matters. I want that feeling of coming home again. I want to feel like myself.... I want that magic

According to the promo in the video above, Williams said Sasha would be appearing on the show today to discuss why "she's the boss of the wrestling world."

Below is the description of today's show from the official website of The Wendy Williams Show:

WWE's Sasha Banks makes her 'Wendy' debut to talk about WrestleMania. Then, Mercedes Sanchez stops by to share the hottest spring shoes! Plus, Wendy weighs in on the latest Hot Topics!

You can check out Sasha's tweets below: