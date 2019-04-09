We we previously reports, Sasha Banks pulled out her scheduled appearance on The Wendy Williams Show today. Banks wrote on Twitter that she cancelled due to "personal reasons" while using #IfYouOnlyKnew.

"Due to personal reasons, I had to pull out of my appearance today on @WendyWilliams," Banks wrote. "Sorry to everyone who was looking forward to it. Hopefully the opportunity will be there again later. #IfYouOnlyKnew"

According to Page Six, a source close to the show said that the staff was "fuming" over Banks' cancellation.

"She won't be booked again," the source told them. "She didn't give a real reason for canceling, and she did it only hours before the show tapes, so production was left scrambling to fill her spot. Wendy ended up doing an extra segment of Hot Topics instead."

As noted, Banks and Bayley lost the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions to the IIConics at WrestleMania this past Sunday. Before Monday's RAW, it was announced that Alexa Bliss would be facing either Banks or Bayley that night on the show. Bliss ended up facing Bayley, while Banks never appeared on the show. During the middle of RAW, Banks posted this cryptic message on Twitter:

"There is something about the way life happens today that makes it hard to look ahead. There are things that make it difficult to laugh; difficult to live the way you want. There are things that make it almost impossible to trust where you are, or to believe in where you want to be. You look around and life is happening way too fast. Sometimes it feels like the moments are gone. Everything happens all at once and right away. We're marching towards a destiny we cannot understand, towards the kingdom of convenient.

"Then one day you look up and you can't find the meaning. Your crisis of purpose and passion is acting up, but they tell you that that's suppose to be normal. Well... I don't want normal, I want magic; cause that's the place that feels like home to me. That's the place where I remember what dreams look like, where meaning is effortless, and purpose is simple. That's the place where love still matters.

"I want that feeling of coming home again. I want to feel like myself.... I want that magic