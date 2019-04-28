- Above is an NXT Top 5 featuring forgotten NXT TakeOver matches. The group included: Lars Sullivan vs. Kassius Ohno (TakeOver: WarGames - 2017), The Ascension vs. Kalisto & El Local (TakeOver - 2014), Ember Moon vs. Billie Kay (TakeOver: Brooklyn II - 2016), Kassius Ohno, Roderick Strong, Ruby Riott, and Tye Dillinger vs. Sanity (TakeOver: Orlando - 2017), and Tyler Breeze vs. Jushin "Thunder Liger" (TakeOver: Brooklyn - 2015).

- ESPN posted its latest WWE Power Rankings. Starting at number ten: Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Charlotte, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and at number one, Kofi Kingston.

- As noted, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins surprised his hometown fans of Davenport, Iowa at an NXT live event earlier this week. On Twitter, Rollins wrote, "The last month has filled me with moments that'll last a lifetime. And those moments lend themselves to feelings of gratitude that I'll never be able to fully express to all of those who've helped me along this journey. #InspireSomething"