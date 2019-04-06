- Above, Ricochet, Kacy Catanzaro, and Cathy Kelley head to Trapeze School New York in Brooklyn for a practice session. Ricochet will be teaming up with Aleister Black against The Usos (c), The Bar, and Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura for the SmackDown Tag Titles at tomorrow's WrestleMania.

- WWE Watch Along will take place during tomorrow's WrestleMania, beginning at 7 pm ET. The show will be hosted by Pat McAfee who will be joined by Ric Flair, Big Show, NXT Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Maria Menounos, and stars from Impractical Jokers. The show will stream on WWE's YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter during the PPV.

- Seth Rollins tweeted out a video showing clips from his entire wrestling career. Rollins commented about his upcoming WWE Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar, "Every second of my life has led to this moment. The time to move is now."