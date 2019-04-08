- WWE posted this video of Seth Rollins' custom sideplates being added to the WWE Universal Title. Rollins captured the title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

- Speaking of WrestleMania 35 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, Cathy Kelley recaps the biggest pay-per-view of the year in this new video:

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge was among those who took to Twitter to praise new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston after his WrestleMania 35 win over Daniel Bryan.

Edge wrote today, "This guy. @TrueKofi is one of the finest human beings I've ever met and it's so refreshing to see someone like him get what he truly deserves. And it's all because it couldn't be denied. Sometimes everyone can just sense the good in someone. That's a powerful thing."

