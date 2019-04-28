Last night, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins made a surprise appearance for SCW Pro at the Walcott Coliseum in Walcott, Iowa for SCW Epic 2019. This is the promotion Rollins began his career with and was featured in the opening segment, alongside Marek Brave.

Rollins and Brave own and train wrestlers at their Black and Brave Wrestling Academy in Davenport, Iowa, which also produces wrestlers for SCW Pro.

In the video above, Rollins came out to the ring—minus his championship title and WWE theme—to talk about the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, what it means being back home at SCW Pro, and the future of wrestling beginning with the wrestlers who were backstage at that event.

As noted, earlier this week Rollins made a surprise appearance at an NXT live event in Davenport, Iowa, which is Rollins' hometown.

Adam Santic contributed to this article.