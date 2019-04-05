Seth Rollins recently spoke with Yahoo to promote Sunday's WrestleMania 35 match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Rollins said people are just sick of Lesnar keeping the title away.

"I think people are just sick of it," Rollins said. "You've seen and heard it every single week. They want to see a champion who is going to be there, that's going to represent them, that's a champion they can be proud of and one that inspires people. Brock Lesnar doesn't inspire anybody. He's an industry killer, not an industry builder. He cares about no one but himself and he'll tell you that, it's been that way his entire life. He was given the opportunity years ago to carry the mantle here in WWE but it was too tough for him and he walked away. Granted, he's been able to come back and do things on his own terms, but his own terms only serve himself."

Regarding The Shield's last ride together at WWE Fastlane, Rollins said it was one of the most emotional experiences he's ever had in a wrestling ring.

"At the end of the day, I was happy to have that one last match with my Shield brothers by my side," he said. "It was one of the most emotional experiences I've ever had in a wrestling ring and it felt so good. Whenever we're back on the same side, it's so easy, it's so much fun. Knowing that was the last one, I think we all felt it, were able to soak it in and enjoy that match. That propelled me and gave me all of the momentum I needed heading into WrestleMania."

While Rollins is going for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 35, he's not in the main event and that's fine with him. He said he looks forward to seeing Becky Lynch, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair stealing the show in their "Winner Takes All" main event.

"They have worked so hard this year to get themselves into this position, all three of them, obviously," Rollins said "This is a landmark moment and historic in almost every way. It was 100 percent the right decision, I'm super proud of all of them, I'm friends with all of them and close to them. I'm really looking forward to them stealing the show and it's going really, really cool to see."