- As noted, WWE Superstars Week on Nickelodeon's Double Dare game show will run from next Monday through Thursday. The Bella Twins and The New Day will be featured. Courtesy of This Week In WWE, Above is new footage from the episodes.

- Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo has been announced for next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network.

- As noted, it will be The Shield's Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley at Sunday's WWE live event in Moline, IL. The match will air as a live WWE Network special titled "The Shield's Final Chapter" at 9:30pm ET.

Rollins took to Twitter to promote the special and a new t-shirt from WWE Shop. He said this really is the end of The Shield for a while.

Rollins wrote, "I'm pretty stoked about this weekend. Taking the black one more time with my boys...and in my own backyard. We've had a lot of "lasts" lately, I know, but I promise this really is the end for a while."

