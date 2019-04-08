- Above is video of new WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins talking to Cathy Kelley after his win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 last night. Rollins said this was up there with the biggest moments of his career.

"You know, this was the site of my very first WrestleMania," Rollins said. "The first time I got to make an entrance with my brothers in The Shield. We opened the show and now here we are years later, Universal Championship, Brock Lesnar, we opened the show. And it's starting to sink in right now but I'd have to put that up there with the greatest moments of my entire career. You cannot put a price on this, you cannot put an amount of sacrifice on this. This is everything I've worked for my entire life and to know I did it beating someone like Brock Lesnar, an athlete of his caliber, a champion of his caliber... I can't even put that into words, it's very surreal."

Rollins also said his plan is to go out now and be the champion that the WWE Universe deserves every week. Rollins said all challengers are welcome as he will be a fighting champion, the champion people deserve.

- WrestleMania 35 saw Ember Moon return to the ring during the 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal, which was won by Carmella. Moon had been out of action since undergoing elbow surgery in late January. Moon didn't do much in the Battle Royal and was eliminated by Lana.

Another TV ring return at WrestleMania 35 was Harper. The SmackDown Superstar worked the WWE Network TV tapings during WrestleMania 35 Axxess on Thursday, but this would have been his first main roster TV appearance since the summer of 2018. Harper returned to the ring in early March at a live event, defeating Mojo Rawley, after being out of action for months with a hand injury.

- It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix could appear on tonight's post-WrestleMania RAW from Brooklyn. Natalya tweeted the following and asked Phoenix if she's ready for tonight's show. WrestleMania 35 saw The IIconics capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles from Sasha Banks and Bayley in a Fatal 4 Way that also had Phoenix and Natalya, and Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka.