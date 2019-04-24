WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke with Kentucky.com to promote Monday's RAW from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. It was noted that Rollins is scheduled to team with AJ Styles and Braun Strowman to face Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin, likely in the dark main event.

Besides his in-ring style, Rollins said he believes fans are drawn to his genuine persona, whether he is in the ring, doing a promo or interacting with fans on social media.

"I just think what's really resounded with audiences over the years is my ability to be authentic," Rollins said. "I think people have always seen that about me. It doesn't feel put on, because it isn't."

Rollins also shared this thoughts on why fans continue to make RAW one of the best rated shows on cable TV - because they are looking for escapism.

"It's something that really brings people together and I think in 2019, where there seems to be so much animosity in our society, wrestling is so simple," Rollins said of the WWE product. "I think it's so easy to follow, no matter who you are."

Rollins said his individual accomplishments pale in comparison to what he hopes his overall contributions are to the popularity of the business. The Architect believes he will never become complacent.

"Even now, at the top of the mountain, I'm never one of those guys who is going to be complacent," Rollins said. "For me, it's about growing this industry and growing the business and making it the best it possibly can."