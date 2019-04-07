As seen above, Seth Rollins spoke with TMZ Sports ahead of tonight's big WrestleMania 35 match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The Architect was asked about his recent comments on The Beast being an "industry killer" and why he's saying that now.

"I call him that because he is," Rollins said. "He's not in it for anybody but himself. So, Brock Lesnar... he will tell you to your face that he's in this industry, he's in any industry, for himself, to make his own money, and that's not what I'm about. I'm about giving back to a business I love, that's given me so much. So, it's very self-explanatory - he kills industries because he don't care about anybody but himself."

Rollins was also asked about other wrestlers being unhappy with how Lesnar comes and goes as he pleases, especially with him being the WWE Universal Champion. Rollins said Lesnar doesn't contribute to the locker room, and he doesn't give anything back to the company.

"I mean, here's the thing - he's a box office attraction, right, and everybody knows that. The problem is, he knows that as well and he takes advantage of it, every step of the way," Rollins said. "So, he doesn't contribute to the locker room, he doesn't give anything back. I admire Brock Lesnar from a fighter's perspective, from an athlete's perspective. He's incredible. The way he trains for his fights, his mindset going in. He's a specimen unlike any other and that's why he's able to do what he does, but he doesn't inspire people, man, and we need a champion that does that."

The last question was about who would have a longer career in WWE - someone like Lesnar or a talent like Rollins.

"Well, of course someone like me," Rollins responded. "I mean, Lesnar dipped out for a decade, you know? I've been here for the last 10 years in WWE. You look back to when I got signed, 9 years ago, and so I plan on spending my entire career with this company. So, yeah, it's definitely going to be me."

It was reported earlier today that Lesnar was currently having talks with UFC about a possible return in the Octagon this coming August, likely against current UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier. Rollins was asked if he's ever thought about getting into MMA so he could take Lesnar down in the Octagon.

"Oh, no. No, no, no, that's not my cup of tea. Yeah, I'll leave that up to Daniel Cormier. He can handle that for me," Rollins said.