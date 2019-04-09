- WWE posted this promo for their partnership with the National Boys & Girls Club as they celebrate Boys & Girls Club Week.

- The Worlds Collide WWE NXT vs. NXT Alumni special will air on the WWE Network this coming Sunday night at 8pm ET. The one-hour special was taped at WrestleMania 35 Axxess this past weekend. Part 2 of the WWE Chronicle episode on Roman Reigns will air right after that at 9pm ET.

- WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins took to Instagram today to post a lengthy "thank you" message to the WWE Universe. Rollins noted that this is just the beginning.

"Thank you to all the wrestling fans all over the world who have supported me on this journey," Rollins wrote. "We've been through so much together over the years and one thing I've learned is that no one truly does anything on their own in this life. Being human is a cumulative effort. I wouldn't be where I'm at without those around me."

You can see his full message below: