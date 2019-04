AJ Styles vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is now official for WWE Money In the Bank.

Styles defeated Baron Corbin in the main event of tonight's RAW to become the new #1 contender.

The 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on May 19 from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Below is the updated card:

Men's MITB Ladder Match

TBA

Women's MITB Ladder Match

TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)