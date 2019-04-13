Former Lucha Underground Sexy Star (whose real name is Dulce Garcia) was a guest on The Roman Show and talked about how she believes that winning the Lucha Underground Championship inspired the WWE Women's Revolution.

"I personally think that yes," she said. "WWE took notice. I am proud that they gave me that opportunity as a woman, as a Mexican and as a warrior. I felt they (WWE) found out that that had a big buzz all over the world. I think it inspired them to act."

Star also talked about how she would like to join the WWE someday. "I would love to join WWE. I am opened."

She went on to explain, "As a Mexican, I know WWE has a different type of wrestling. It is the number one. I think it would be the only thing missing for me. I would love to."

In the interview, Star revealed who she would love to wrestle in the WWE. "Can you imagine me versus Ronda Rousey in the WWE or the cage?"

Last night she made her mixed martial arts debut for Combate Americas in Mexico beating Mariana Ruiz.

You can listen to the whole interview (which is in Spanish) above.