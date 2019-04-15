Wrestling Inc.'s Scott Fishman was at this year's WrestleMania Axxess and had a chance to speak with Shinsuke Nakamura. Over WrestleMania weekend, KUSHIDA was introduced to the NXT Universe at TakeOver: New York as the 14-year wrestling vet made his way over from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Nakamura was asked what he thought about the increase in Japanese representation in WWE and he pointed to KUSHIDA as a big signing, considering there were other places to go.

"KUSHIDA joined NXT, that's huge for WWE and American wrestling history," Nakamura said. "Experienced wrestlers around the world have options to where they wrestle and he chooses WWE / NXT. That's kind of big for [WWE] and him."

As one of Japan's most decorated Junior Heavyweights, KUSHIDA won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship six times, and the Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles on two occasions. Nakamura was asked if his decision to join WWE in 2016 had influenced other Japanese stars to sign.

"I don't know," Nakamura said with a smile. "[There are] so many options. WWE has history, that's the difference. Also, New Japan and CMLL have history. So, we want to wrestle for legacy."

You can check out Nakamura's full comments in the video below.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Scott Fishman with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.