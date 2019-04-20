Ring of Honor star and Founder of MKE Wrestling Silas Young has confirmed that the masked wrestler at last night's MKE Wrestling event The Last Knight in West Allis, Wisconsin was indeed CM. Punk.

Young wrote on Twitter that last night at the Knights of Columbus Building in West Allis, the place has had 25+ years of wrestling and is a place a lot of guys started. He used Colt Cabana has an example then said as well as Punk and added who showed up in a mask last night.

Ever since MKE Wrestling shared a clip of the match on Twitter, there had been a lot of speculation of who was under the mask because of the GTS being used.

The last time CM Punk was in a wrestling ring was during the Royal Rumble match at the 2014 Royal Rumble.

Below is Young's tweet and MKE Wrestling's clip of the match: