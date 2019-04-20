Comedian, Kevin Nealon, hosts a show on YouTube called Hiking with Kevin where he walks and interviews different celebrities. His latest show featured Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost, who talked about how his WrestleMania 35 appearance came about.

Jost and fellow SNL member, Michael Che, initially were guests on RAW and quickly got on Braun Strowman's bad side. The two would eventually end up in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and both were eliminated by Strowman (who won the match). During his interview, Jost explained how they even got the opportunity to work on WWE's biggest show of the year.

"It happened because Che is a really diehard WWE fan, and I was growing up, it was a huge thing for my brother and I," Jost said. "Che had gone to a couple events before and they were like, 'You guys should come and do something,' which they never do. It was a huge honor, it was really cool. It's weirdly like SNL, but slightly more physical. It's all live, so they all are super professional, they're on the road—it's the biggest traveling show in the world, they're on the road like 300 days a year."

You can check out Jost's full comments in the video above.

