One of the lingering thoughts coming out of this year's WrestleMania was the total time of the PPV (including the Kickoff). Things got started at 5 pm ET and finished up around 12:30 am ET for a total of seven and a half hours. With the show feeling like such a marathon, the question came up yet again if WWE's biggest PPV of the year should be a two-day event.

Today's question: Do you think WWE should split up WrestleMania into two days, or keep it a single show?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free.