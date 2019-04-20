Earlier this week the Superstar Shake-Up went down with a number of Superstars switching brands. Although it may take six months or so to really see how people benefit (or not) from the changes, based off of first impressions, which brand do you think won this year's Shake-Up?

Below are this year's moves:

RAW: AJ Styles, The Miz, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Erik and Ivar of The Viking Experience, Andrade, Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso of The Usos, Naomi, EC3, Lacey Evans, Eric Young, Cedric Alexander, Samoa Joe (not officially announced, but expected to switch)

SmackDown: Roman Reigns, Elias, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Ember Moon, Bayley, Kairi Sane, Buddy Murphy, Lars Sullivan, Liv Morgan, Chad Gable, Apollo Crews, Mickie James, Otis and Tucker of Heavy Machinery

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes WWE Money in the Bank on May 19.